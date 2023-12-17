Arsenal consider Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke as alternative to Brentford's Ivan Toney - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are monitoring Dominic Solanke's situation at Bournemouth if they are priced out of a move for Ivan Toney.

Virgil van Dijk and Andre Onana were involved in a tasty interaction in the tunnel that highlighted the moods in both dressing rooms after Liverpool and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

Ukrainian tennis ace Marta Kostyuk pulled out of a match against Russian rising star Mirra Andreeva in the final of the 2023 Negometal Open de Bourg-de-Peage tournament.

Gerwyn Price has called for the PDC World Championship to be hosted away from Alexandra Palace.

Rap superstar Drake lost a whopping $250,000 (£200,000) betting on Leon Edwards to knock out Colby Covington at UFC 296 in Las Vegas.

Ivan Toney is 'excited' about the chance to join Arsenal, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Newcastle's transfer chief Dan Ashworth as the Magpies themselves step up their efforts to bring Bournemouth's Richard Hughes to the club, according to reports.

DAILY MIRROR

AC Milan are set to make a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior.

Liverpool have been handed a major boost to their hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen's star Piero Hincapie.

Leicester plan to hold onto young striker Tom Cannon in the face of numerous loan bids this season.

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall could be set for a move to the Championship with Middlesbrough keen to sign him.

Real Madrid are reportedly set to demand €60m (£51.5m) for David Alaba should he leave the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tiger Woods has refused to rule out a sensational split with Nike as he continues his return following another injury-enforced lay-off.

Harry Brook aims to bowl off spin during The Hundred as he continues to work on expanding his repertoire.

Saudi Arabia is becoming boxing's "new Las Vegas" and the top destination for heavyweight fights, according to legendary promoter Bob Arum.

THE GUARDIAN

Mary Earps has said she thinks Nike learned lessons over the "injustice" of not making her England replica shirt available for sale after the World Cup.

A banner bearing the same messages that Usman Khawaja had written on his shoes has been taken down by security during the first Test between Australia and Pakistan at Optus Stadium.

THE SUN

John Fury has sensationally revealed he is fearing the worst ahead of son Tyson's undisputed title fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

Team-mates have paid tribute to a Sunday league footballer who was killed after a van ploughed into a crowd - with its driver arrested on suspicion of murder.

Marc Cucurella's WAG, Claudia Rodriguez, has shared a snap of the Chelsea star in a hospital bed after falling asleep trying to watch the Blues.