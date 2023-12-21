Sir Jim Ratcliffe edging closer to 25 per cent investment in Manchester United - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25 per cent of Manchester United was in final negotiations on Thursday night after work was undertaken all week to try to complete the paperwork in order to start the process of approvals.

THE SUN

Interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona in Mason Greenwood has convinced Manchester United the time is right to sell the striker, currently on loan in Spain with Getafe.

Tottenham have received a boost in their pursuit of centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as he is reported to have told Fulham he wants to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Sporting defender Goncalo Inacio because of their injury problems at the back, but they remain unlikely to make any significant moves in January.

Former Chelsea and West Ham starlet Pierre Ekwah, now plying his trade in the Championship with Sunderland, is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Fulham and Crystal Palace.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be due a loyalty bonus of £870m should plans for a European Super League finally get the go-ahead.

Wasps, London Irish and Worcester have been granted the chance to apply for a place in a new Premiership 2 despite opposition from current Championship clubs, with the radical changes being revealed by the RFU in a bid to save domestic rugby in England.

The RFU will give England head coach Steve Borthwick the power to allocate 25 central contracts in a bid to stem the exodus of players to France.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jesse Marsch has revealed Leeds' owners admitted to him in private that they sacked him too soon and he says he now regrets not taking the chance to become Leicester manager before Enzo Maresca's appointment.

Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has revealed a heart condition found during a medical check ahead of a short-term move to Toulon was his reason for quitting rugby union.

DAILY MIRROR

European Super League organisers A22 say Manchester United and other Premier League clubs have been made new offers to sign up despite their statements on Thursday that they remain committed to UEFA competition.

McLaren chief Zak Brown has conceded tensions are likely to rise between his drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri "sooner rather than later" because of their combined ambition for Formula One success.

DAILY RECORD

Kieran Dowell insists Rangers' injury crisis will not derail the club's Christmas charge towards the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic's Green Brigade could be back in their Parkhead seats on Saturday for the visit of Livingston after a two-month stand-off with the club.

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is edging closer to a deal for a non-controlling stake in Hibernian after his representatives visited Easter Road.

Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for the signature of Wolves flop Fabio Silva, who is set to be loaned out again by the Premier League side.