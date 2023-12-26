Dominic Solanke wanted by Tottenham in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from the Boxing Day newspapers...

THE SUN

Tottenham have turned their attention to Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke as they look for additional help up front with Brighton's Evan Ferguson proving an impossible deal to secure.

Erling Haaland has applied to trademark his "EBH" initials, potentially to launch his own line of clothing including silk pyjamas. Somebody else already owns the Erling Haaland trademark.

Vito Mannone says his experience of being a long-term No 2 goalkeeper at Arsenal has made it clear that Aaron Ramsdale would be better off seeking a move away from the Emirates.

Royal Antwerp's teenage midfielder Arthur Vermeeren has emerged as a January target for Tottenham.

Anthony Joshua is targeting becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion in Saudi Arabia on March 9 when he hopes to face Filip Hrgovic for the IBF belt.

THE DAILY TELEGRAPH

Former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward has emerged as a surprise contender to take on that role in the fresh backroom at Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Glazer family have been urged to demolish an outdated Old Trafford and build an "exciting and innovative" stadium by the architects in charge of their redevelopment plans.

Nottingham Forest will write to PGMOL chief Howard Webb to demand that Rob Jones is suspended from refereeing following his blunder in sending off Willy Boly against Bournemouth.

Manchester City are in talks with River Plate over a potential £15m deal to sign highly-rated teenage midfielder Claudio Echeverri.

The Saudi Pro League is considering a raise in the number of foreign players allowed in squads next season to boost the competition's brand and increase their strength in the transfer market even further.

Colin Graves is set to win the race to take control of Yorkshire after entering a period of exclusivity with his former county and beating off competition from Mike Ashley.

DAILY MIRROR

Julian Alvarez says he is "very happy" at Manchester City amid reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

Furious Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has vowed to take action after a mole in his camp leaked their team selection to face Aston Villa online.

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are reportedly looking to "get out" of the £5.2m pay rise due to Robert Lewandowski for his third season with the club because of his struggles this season.

Tottenham have rekindled their interest in Liverpool defender Joe Gomez but fear the injury to Kostas Tsimikas will scupper their chances of a deal.

Raphael Varane's representatives claim talk about their client leaving Manchester United to link up with old friend Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia is "not a subject".

Nuno Espirito Santo says every Nottingham Forest player will have to improve their performance after his arrival at the club, but particularly called on goalkeepers Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos to step up.

Dwight Yorke has revealed he struggles to watch Manchester United after a decade of mediocrity and believes the legacy left by Sir Alex Ferguson has not been protected by those in charge of the club.

DAILY EXPRESS

Nottingham Forest defender Willy Boly says there has to be a rethink over VAR officials being able to review yellow card decisions after a questionable call saw him sent off against Bournemouth.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks says any thought of him investing in Aston Villa, the club he has followed for many years, would be "out of my pay grade".

THE GUARDIAN

FIFA has been heavily criticised for negotiating an eight-and-a-half-year tax exemption for the 2023 Women's World Cup when players in Australia ended up paying 32.5% of their match fee income to the country's tax office.

DAILY RECORD

Inter Milan will get short shrift from Inter Milan if the Serie A giants come calling with an offer for midfielder Matt O'Riley.

Leighton Clarkson believes it is vital Aberdeen resist any offers for team-mate Bojan Miovski when the transfer window re-opens next week.

Scottish Premiership clubs are expected to make a play for former Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen, who has been cleared to leave FC Groningen if the right offer comes in.