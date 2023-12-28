Birmingham City to swoop for Steve Cooper if Wayne Rooney's dismal form as manager continues - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Birmingham City are planning an audacious swoop for Steve Cooper - if Wayne Rooney's dismal form as manager continues.

Manchester City have given Newcastle the green light to sign Kalvin Phillips on a loan transfer in the new year, a report claims.

Roy Hodgson is under increasing pressure at Crystal Palace with some at the club feeling Saturday's clash with Brentford could be his last chance.

Arsenal could miss out on main target Ivan Toney - because of Brentford's dismal form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk podcast, Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth believes Brentford will be able to keep hold Ivan Toney during the January transfer window despite interest from Arsenal in the striker

Borussia Dortmund head a pack of top European and Premier League clubs chasing Port Vale wonderkid Liam Brazier.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been dealt a transfer blow in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea have signed wonderkid Pape Daouda Diong, according to reports.

Sir Lewis Hamilton was the only Formula One star who opted out of the vote for Driver of the Year.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace believe they are clear to appoint Steve Cooper without paying compensation to Nottingham Forest amid growing uncertainty over Roy Hodgson's position.

Former Liverpool star and Al Ahli forward Roberto Firmino is attracting interest from clubs in England, Turkey, and other Saudi teams, according to reports.

Lisandro Martinez has potentially given Manchester United fans a slightly late Christmas present by revealing that his return to the team will be coming 'very soon'.

John Stones is set for more tests on the worrying ankle injury sustained at Everton but Manchester City hope the crucial central defender will avoid another lengthy lay-off.

Manu Tuilagi is set to miss the start of England's Six Nations campaign due to a groin injury.

DAILY MIRROR

Agents are bracing themselves for a different January transfer window to last year, with big clubs like Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal potentially looking at loan deals as their priority.

Andre Onana is reportedly in talks with Cameroon in an attempt to delay his release for next month's Africa Cup of Nations.

Getafe president Angel Torres has confirmed he has held talks with Manchester United over a permanent move for Mason Greenwood.

THE GUARDIAN

A British South Asian man is suing Liverpool Football Club, claiming it racially discriminated against him by rejecting his application for a job in favour of someone less experienced.

THE ATHLETIC

Burnley striker Lyle Foster has been left out of South Africa's squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations as he continues to receive treatment for his mental health.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno is unlikely to face any action from the Football Association (FA) following his clash with a ball boy against Bournemouth.

Former Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt has been named the new head coach of Belgian second-tier side Beerschot.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been reunited with four familiar staff members at Nottingham Forest - Rui Pedro Silva and Julio Figueroa join as assistant coaches, with Rui Barbosa and Antonio Dias arriving as goalkeeper coach and fitness coach.

DAILY RECORD

Gwangju FC star Ho-Yeon Jung has claimed a move to Europe is "getting closer" with Celtic leading the race to snap up the midfielder next month.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers shareholders group Club 1872 have ended their long-running disagreement with the club's board.