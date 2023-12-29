Kylian Mbappe will be given until mid-January to decide if he wants to join Real Madrid - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

THE ATHLETIC

Real Madrid will make a move for Kylian Mbappe but will only give the PSG star until mid-January to decide on whether or not he will join the club.

DAILY MAIL

Crystal Palace have been told Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is not available in January after the Eagles made an enquiry for his services.

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League title this season have been given a 15 per cent downgrade by Opta's supercomputer.

David Moyes is set to end speculation surrounding his future by signing a new contract with West Ham after gatecrashing the Premier League's top six.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Moyes says he's really happy with West Ham and reveals talks will start soon after the news broke he's set to sign a 2.5-year contract extension with the club

THE SUN

Karren Brady has criticised FIFA's new 32-team Club World Cup plans, insisting elite players are being asked to perform too much already.

Conor McGregor has held talks with the UFC over his long-awaited octagon return just days after blasting the promotion.

DAILY MIRROR

Roberto Firmino will return to Merseyside in the coming weeks - for a book signing following the release of his memoirs, "Si Senor: My Liverpool Years".

Russell Martin saw his Southampton side win in front of Rishi Sunak but the Saints boss had no interest in engaging with the Prime Minister after their win at St Mary's.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets the mascots at St Mary's ahead of Southampton vs Plymouth Argyle in the Championship

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was "surprised and embarrassed" to be named in the New Year's Honours List.

DAILY EXPRESS

Charlie McNeill is set to be recalled by Manchester United in January after only playing three games since joining League One side Stevenage.

Manchester United are reportedly set to receive a 'significant bid' from Borussia Dortmund for their teenage midfielder Dan Gore.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol looks at why the Glazer family are happy to hand over football operations to INEOS

DAILY STAR

Football stars are reportedly threatening legal action over the increasing number of matches.

The Saudi Pro League faces more huge embarrassment as just 299 spectators turned up for a recent match.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers are ready to splash £2.5m on Vitesse Arnhem star Million Manhoef.