Arsenal could let Takehiro Tomiyasu and Reiss Nelson leave the club on loan in January - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Arsenal could field loan offers for Reiss Nelson next month - even though the homegrown winger wants to stay at the Emirates.

Teenage sensation Claudio Echeverri has infuriated fans of Argentine giants River Plate over the way he has engineered his £21.75m move to Manchester City.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are reportedly open to letting Takehiro Tomiyasu leave on loan next month.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY

Arsenal are investigating whether a deal can be done for Ivan Toney this January, as Mikel Arteta wants the Brentford forward and now leans towards a striker for this window's business.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Eric Bailly has joined Villarreal as a free agent on an 18-month contract following the termination of his contract with Turkish side Besiktas after only four months at the club.

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has admitted he would love to end his career in Major League Soccer.

Dominic Thiem's qualifying win at the Brisbane International on Saturday was disrupted by the presence of a deadly snake courtside.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have activated an option to extend defender Victor Lindelof's contract to 2025.

FIFA has temporarily suspended the worldwide introduction of the new football agent regulations.

Valerien Ismael says that Imran Louza's future at Watford hinges on discussions that will take place during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa's talented centre-half Kerr Smith is set to join St Johnstone on loan.

DAILY STAR ON SUNDAY

Erik ten Hag will recommend Jonny Evans is given a new one-year deal at Manchester United.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

A steward was left in distress after celebrating Celtic fans caused a digital advertising hoarding to collapse.

Ryan Kent has reportedly submitted a transfer request at Fenerbahce just six months after his move to Turkey.

SUNDAY MAIL

Raging Barry Robson read the riot act to his Aberdeen players and apologised to the fans after their sorry St Mirren showing.