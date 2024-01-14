Al Ettifaq unlikely to sanction Jordan Henderson transfer in January window - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Jordan Henderson is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for the rest of the season as Al Ettifaq are unlikely to consider letting him move in January.

A group of 19 former footballers, including three with Premier League experience, start their fight with the FA for compensation over brain injuries on Monday.

Paul Merson and Michael Dawson discuss Jordan Henderson's future

All eyes will be on Westminster on Monday when Premier League boss Richard Masters and his EFL counterpart Rick Parry are due to be grilled by a select committee on the lack of a deal for the redistribution of funds in football.

West Ham are expected to send a team to the seven-a-side competition where their players walked off the pitch last year amid allegations of racial abuse.

The Premier League's Asia Trophy is set to return this summer - with China being viewed as the likeliest destination.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler returned to officiate his first match since being punched by former Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca last year.

Racing boss Stuart Lancaster confirmed his French side have been in contact with Owen Farrell about a move to Paris.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Nottingham Forest and Everton are braced to finally learn their fate on new Premier League charges amid mounting fears both could be in breach of financial regulations.

Brighton have completed the signing of Argentine wonder kid Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors.

Emma Raducanu has admitted that she feared for her future when she suffered a recurrence of her chronic wrist pain in August, only three months after she had undergone surgery on both hands.

THE SUN

Joelinton raced home after finding out three burglars had broken into his mansion - he had been watching his team take on Man City from the sidelines when he got an alert that intruders had entered his house.

John O'Shea has left Birmingham by mutual consent less than two weeks after Wayne Rooney's exit.

Hannibal Mejbri may have donned a Manchester United shirt for the last time after reportedly agreeing a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla.

Speaking on his podcast after Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Gary Neville said Spurs are 'dangerous' as they are currently playing better football than any other side in the Premier League

Liverpool are reportedly in a three-way transfer battle to sign a teenage star dubbed "the new Raphael Varane" - Leny Yoro.

Nemanja Matic could make a return to the Premier League this month.

Chelsea have sent an executive to Brazil to complete the signing of Estevao Willian, according to reports.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder fancies signing Bournemouth star Chris Mepham.

Caglar Soyuncu has been lined up for a shock return to the Premier League, according to reports.

Speaking on his podcast following Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says his former side are currently hard to watch

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has identified Sunderland's Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher should the Liverpool goalkeeper leave the club in the summer.

Ajax manager John van 't Schip has confirmed they are interested in signing Al Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson this month.

Liverpool could sign Bruno Guimaraes for £32m per season for the next three years as the Reds plot a move for the Newcastle midfielder.

THE ATHLETIC

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is hopeful his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United will be official by mid-February.

Roy Keane believes the praise Tottenham received following their 2-2 draw with Manchester United was over the top

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is set to sign a new contract that will see him manage the men's national team through to the World Cup in 2026.

Jacob Ramsey is set to undergo a scan on a hamstring problem after missing Aston Villa's draw with Everton on Sunday.

Sevilla have reached a provisional agreement with Manchester United to sign midfielder Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea have reportedly added Manchester United defender Luke Shaw to their shortlist and have discussed him as a potential January signing.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Ryan Kent as the former Rangers boss looks to reunite with the winger.

Lawrence Shankland is waiting for Hearts to table a contract extension.

Hibs are one of two clubs that Adelaide United are considering bids from for teen striker Musa Toure with a French Ligue 1 outfit also interested, according to a report.

Ayr United are set to part company with boss Lee Bullen.

Motherwell are leading the chase to sign Celtic's Adam Montgomery.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee are lining up a return for striker Greg Stewart.