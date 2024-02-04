AC Milan considered offering record-breaking Grand Slam holder Novak Djokovic mental coach role - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

The owner of AC Milan is said to have considered bringing Novak Djokovic on board as the Serie A club's mental coach. The record-breaking Grand Slam holder is a self-confessed Rossoneri fanatic - but an approach eventually did not transpire.

Red Bull technical advisor Helmut Marko insists Toto Wolff will be unsuccessful if he tries to sign Max Verstappen for Mercedes. Wolff is searching for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion decided to join Ferrari in 2025.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has challenged Real Madrid to make an offer for Erling Haaland if they really want him.

Birmingham's Andre Dozzell has called for stronger penalties for fans who racially abuse players after his team-mate Juninho Bacuna was targeted for the second time this season.

A man has drowned in the lake outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the second death to occur in the man-made water feature since the venue opened in 2020.

THE GUARDIAN

Steve Parish, the Crystal Palace chairman, has strongly contemplated sacking Roy Hodgson after the record defeat against Brighton on Saturday but is struggling to find a replacement who is willing to take over at this stage of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino apologised to the fans, said his team were not good enough and admitted his job is not safe after Chelsea plunged to an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at home against Wolves.

New Jersey's MetLife Stadium will host the final of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place across North America in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Hong Kong's government have spoken of their 'extreme disappointment' after an injured Lionel Messi failed to appear in a sold-out game on Inter Miami's pre-season tour. The MLS side beat a Hong Kong XI 4-1.

The former Barcelona and Brazil footballer Dani Alves will appear in court on Monday charged with the rape of a 23-year-old woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

THE SUN

Donny van de Beek has been left out of Frankfurt's squad for the Europa League knockout stages, to continue his disappointing start to his loan spell from Manchester United.

Al Hilal are not giving up on signing Bruno Fernandes. The Saudi Pro League side are reportedly desperate to bring the Portugal midfielder to link up with Neymar.

Pep Guardiola will fight Erik ten Hag all the way in the chase for Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise.

Chris Wilder faces an FA charge over his astonishing Sandwichgate rant at "biased" referees.

PSG have lined up AC Milan's Rafael Leao to replace Kylian Mbappe who has agreed to a deal with Real Madrid.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich. Pep Guardiola could also be keen to reunite with Kimmich who he managed during his stint at the German side.

Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall is set to undergo a medical before joining Besiktas on loan.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is 'expected' to leave the club at the end of term when he will have just one year left on his contract. Partey has made just five appearances this season after suffering from a hamstring issue back in October.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England head coach Steve Borthwick has promised to shield Immanuel Feyi-Waboso from the eye of the storm as the winger prepares to face Wales, the country of his birth, at Twickenham on Saturday.

Referee Rebecca Welch was booed off the pitch by fans after sending off Philip Billing in controversial circumstances in just her second Premier League game in charge.

Paris Saint-Germain will turn their attentions to Victor Osimhen if Kylian Mbappe decides to join Real Madrid.

Thiago Silva's wife appeared to call for Mauricio Pochettino's sacking on another day of chaos at Stamford Bridge when Chelsea were beaten 4-2 by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland began to get 'sick' of hearing his own name during the transfer window amid reports of a move to Rangers.