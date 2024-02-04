Mauricio Pochettino could be spared axe at Chelsea because of spending rules - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Mauricio Pochettino could be spared the axe at Chelsea, along with the remainder of his coaching staff, because paying them off could see the club in serious danger of breaching Premier League spending rules.

Michael Olise is set to miss at least two months after re-injuring his hamstring against Brighton, dealing a massive blow to Crystal Palace's already faltering survival campaign.

Former England star Izzy Christiansen says Chelsea should consider appointing Frank Lampard as their new women's team boss when Emma Hayes leaves for the USA this summer.

Ronaldinho, Mesut Ozil, Thierry Henry and Hernan Crespo are being lined up for a new over-35s tournament to be played in England this summer, with the England side set to be skippered by Steve McManaman.

Should they make the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the United States could end up playing in Philadelphia on July 4, a day that will mark the 250th anniversary of the nation declaring its independence from Great Britain in the Pennsylvania city.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City are closing on their first deal for the summer of 2024 with forward Savio set to join the club from fellow City Football Group club Troyes. The 19-year-old is currently on loan in Spain with another CFG-owned club Girona.

Thomas Partey's days at Arsenal appear to be coming to an end, with the Premier League club likely to sell him this summer because of his checkered injury record.

IFAB is expected to give the go-ahead to a trial of sin-bins for dissent and tactical fouls from next season, with the FA Cup potentially being the biggest competition to use them.

THE SUN

Christian Eriksen's time at Manchester United could come to an end this week, with reports in Turkey claiming he has held "secret talks" about a move to Galatasaray.

Arsenal will face the standard £25,000 fine after having six players booked against Liverpool on Sunday but there will be no "over-celebrating" punishment for boss Mikel Arteta.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are concerned defender Ezri Konsa will miss more than a month with the knee injury he suffered in the 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Chelsea have moved to poach Todd Kline from London rivals Tottenham after the American resigned from his role as their chief commercial officer.

Nottingham Forest may have to hold on to MLS target Divock Origi for the remainder of the season with fellow striker Chris Wood unlikely to play again before April.

Brentford are prepared to re-address a deal to sign Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa in the summer but will seek further medical examinations and explanations before pushing ahead.

The RFU is planning to revamp the matchday experience at Twickenham for players and supporters alike to try and repair the fractured relationship between Jamie George's England team and its fanbase.

EVENING STANDARD

Fulham are not expecting Raul Jimenez back for at least a month after scans revealed the severity of the hamstring injury he sustained against Everton last week.

Yves Bissouma is expected back at Tottenham later this week for medical checks after Mali's coach revealed he had played while suffering with malaria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

THE TIMES

Lewis Ludlam is set to become the next England star to join the exodus to France and is expected to leave Northampton in the summer to sign a three-year deal with Toulon.

DAILY RECORD

Dundee United are set to sign Northern Ireland international defender Sam McClelland from St Johnstone on loan for the remainder of the season.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Jack Butland has not given up on adding to his nine England caps, and revealed he spent time with the squad earlier this season when they were in Glasgow ahead of a clash with Scotland.