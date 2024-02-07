Arsenal invited to bid for Brentford striker Ivan Toney after Thomas Frank admits striker 'likely to be sold' - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Harry Maguire's fight to clear his name over a 'brawl' in Mykonos rumbles on after he was denied his day in court for the second time amid a lawyers' strike.

The FA are set to vote against Aleksander Ceferin's controversial reforms that would permit him to stay on as UEFA president for 15 years at Thursday's Congress in Paris.

Karim Benzema stormed out of an Al Ittihad training session on Monday and was subsequently axed from the squad for Wednesday night's Saudi Pro League clash with Al Tai.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has urged his former club Barcelona to move to lure Jurgen Klopp to the Camp Nou after Xavi Hernandez's summer exit.

Hugo Lloris netted up to £2m when he departed Tottenham for the MLS last month.

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson is on the verge of leaving the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United fans could help to raise funding for a new Old Trafford in return for an ownership stake alongside any moves by Sir Jim Ratcliffe to secure public money, according to the club's supporters' trust.

Boyzone band-mates Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden in talks about becoming 'the face' of Chorley FC.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe may ask the Government for financial assistance to help build 'state-of-the-art' ground for Manchester United.

London City Lionesses have sacked head coach Carolina Morace, when the club should have been playing the first half of their Women's League Cup quarter-final against Arsenal.

West Ham's failure to agree a fee with FC Nordsjaelland for 19-year-old forward Ibrahim Osman has opened the door for Brighton to land Ghanaian teenager.

Manchester City's signing of winger Savio from an affiliated club is expected to be scrutinised for fair market value by the Premier League.

Image: Manchester City have reportedly agreed a deal to sign on-loan Girona striker Savio

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal have been invited to bid for Ivan Toney as Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits the striker is 'likely to be sold'.

Inter Miami's pre-season disaster went from bad to worse after midfield star Sergio Busquets was injured in a match against Japanese team Vissel Kobe.

THE INDEPENDENT

The FA plans to spark dissent and lead a rebel group against UEFA at Paris Congress.

THE GUARDIAN

San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan has been left out of the USWNT squad for the upcoming 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Huddersfield striker Kian Harratt has been suspended from football for four months after admitting breaking the Football Association's betting rules.

THE SUN

Kylian Mbappe has allegedly handed Real Madrid three transfer demands after being dubbed the "most insufferable player in their history".

Premier League managers have told league chiefs they have "absolutely no idea" what the handball law is supposed to be.

Morecambe's assistant manager John McMahon has been charged with 251 alleged violations of FA betting rules over a near four-year period.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are seemingly ready to offload Brazilian winger Marquinhos for good in the summer following an underwhelming loan spell at Nantes.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso has been told that whoever succeeds Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool is effectively setting themselves up to fail.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's era at Manchester United is on the brink of being official - but he's already laid the groundwork for some seismic changes at Old Trafford.

Jon Dahl Tomasson negotiated his departure from Blackburn on Wednesday night after offering to quit as boss.

Erling Haaland gets annoyed by throw-ins and would change the laws around them if given the chance.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers have launched an appeal against Dujon Sterling's red card against Aberdeen.

Jack Butland has been handed a major England incentive after being told he is in the running for a dream Euros recall.