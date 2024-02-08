Man Utd preparing new contract for wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are preparing a new contract for wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo, according to reports.

Graham Potter has reportedly been lined up for a stunning return to management with Italian giants AC Milan.

Mikel Arteta has fast-tracked Amario Cozier-Duberry into the senior squad ahead of Arsenal's game with West Ham.

DAILY MIRROR

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed there's a "55-60 per cent" chance that Real Madrid will finally sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Italy's Gianluca Di Marzio provides an update on the future of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe as he continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid

Arsenal scouts have been making checks on Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams.

Uriel Perez, the agent of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, has shot down suggestions the World Cup winner is looking to leave Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal cult hero Nicklas Bendtner has opened up on a "legendary" clause in his FC Copenhagen contract which prevented him from drinking alcohol or even from skiing.

Erik ten Hag has backed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's ambitious plans to transform Old Trafford into the 'Wembley of the North'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A brand new 'Wembley of the North' or redeveloping Old Trafford? Everything you should know on Manchester United's potential new stadium plans

DAILY MAIL

Former Premier League star Emmanuel Adebayor has turned down calls to take on the manager role for Togo amid plans for the next chapter of his career.

Unai Emery has overhauled Aston Villa's bonus system to ensure players will have extra rewards only if they qualify for Europe or win a trophy this season.

Paris Saint-Germain will leave the Parc des Princes after the city confirmed the stadium was not for sale, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

A list of the top 100 highest-paid athletes in sport across the last year has been revealed - with Cristiano Ronaldo topping the standings.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists no decision has been made on the futures of Jonny Evans or Raphael Varane despite reports suggesting the pair will leave come the end of the season.

Manchester United reportedly have plans for players to wear cameras during matches so that fans can watch games from the perspective of their favourite player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag hails his side's fighting mentality and looks ahead to their match against Aston Villa on Sunday

THE GUARDIAN

Blackburn are expected to part company with their manager, Jon Dahl Tomasson, before Saturday's game against Stoke, capping a turbulent week for the Championship club.

THE TIMES

Patrick Bamford has revealed how Leeds United fans turned up at his home and intimidated him and his family after he missed a penalty against Newcastle United last season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Chinese state media, Hong Kong politicians and some fans swiftly condemned Lionel Messi's participation in a match in Japan on Wednesday after staying on the bench just days earlier in a highly anticipated game in Hong Kong.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lionel Messi makes one fan's dreams come true while stuck in traffic! Messi was asked to sign an Argentina shirt in Miami and duly obliged while stopped at traffic lights

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Gennaro Gattuso has emerged as a surprise frontrunner for a Serie A manager job - just four months after taking over at Marseille.

Hibernian Supporters Limited chairman Jim Adie has branded Hibs' financial results as "horrendous" and admits he is "appalled" at how ordinary fans are being treated.

DAILY RECORD

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf said he would be "Celtic chairman" if he hadn't gone into politics.