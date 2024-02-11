Manchester United on red alert with Matthijs de Ligt's Bayern Munich future in doubt - Paper Talk

Plus: Brazilian side Santos plot move to bring Neymar Jr back to the club after he recovers from his knee injury and finishes up in Saudi Arabia; Brendan Rodgers hits back at his and Celtic's doubters; Kieran Trippier says Newcastle haven't given up hope of another top-four finish
Sunday 11 February 2024 23:52, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...
DAILY MIRROR
Matthijs de Ligt's future at Bayern Munich is back in doubt - putting Manchester United back on red alert.
Kieran Trippier says Newcastle haven't given up hope of another top-four finish and a Champions League encore.
Kalvin Phillips has slammed Pep Guardiola's handling of him after the Manchester City boss called him overweight.
DAILY MAIL
Brazilian side Santos are plotting a move to bring Neymar Jr back to the club after he recovers from his knee injury and finishes his 'experience in Saudi Arabia'.
DAILY EXPRESS
Man City defender John Stones has high hopes for another magical season despite Pep Guardiola's scepticism.
DAILY STAR
Martin Odegaard delivered another majestic display as Arsenal trumped West Ham 6-0.
West Ham fans streamed out of the London Stadium in their thousands before half-time after their side was put to the sword by rampant Arsenal.
THE SUN
Declan Rice refused to celebrate after scoring for Arsenal against West Ham.
DAILY TELEGRAPH
Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada said Ireland played like the All Blacks in their 36-0 win over his side.
THE SCOTTISH SUN
Brendan Rodgers is convinced people are desperate for him and his Celtic players to fail but has told them they won't succeed.
DAILY RECORD
Sebastien Haller completed a fairytale comeback as the cancer survivor fired the Ivory Coast to African Cup of Nations glory on home soil.