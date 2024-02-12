Liverpool send scouts to watch Xabi Alonso as they consider appointing Bayer Leverkusen boss - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE MIRROR

Xabi Alonso has emerged as a top target for Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp leaves his post as manager at the end of the season, with Kop scouts taking in Bayer Leverkusen's weekend thrashing of Bayern Munich.

Manchester United have identified Bayer Leverkusen duo Jeremie Frimpong and Edmond Tapsoba as summer transfer targets - but their chances of doing a deal could be impacted by Liverpool's interest in Xabi Alonso.

Kobbie Mainoo is set to be fast-tracked into the England U21 squad by Gareth Southgate following a string of impressive performances for Manchester United.

Harry Kane would likely welcome the arrival of Jose Mourinho at Bayern Munich, having formed a strong bond with the Portuguese boss during his time at Tottenham.

Barcelona have put former Premier League stars Andreas Christensen and Raphinha up for sale as they desperately look to slash their wage bill.

South Korea boss Jurgen Klinsmann is facing calls to be sacked by politicians after his side suffered a shock defeat to Jordan in the Asia Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Kylian Mbappe is yet to communicate a decision over whether he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain or join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola has said Erling ­Haaland's body language in the first half of Manchester City's win over Everton was "not good", with the manager saying that the No 9 should still hold himself positively when not scoring.

Fernando Alonso has suggested he could be targeted as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes when the British driver leaves the team for Ferrari in 2025.

San Francisco's decision to take the ball first in overtime during their Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will be debated all offseason - and that scrutiny will be even stronger after some 49ers players admitted they weren't aware of the new rules.

DAILY MAIL

West Ham's worrying dip is delaying David Moyes' new contract as the club want to see a response to their current mess, which culminated in Sunday's 6-0 capitulation to Arsenal.

Manchester United's Anthony Martial is reportedly set to be offered a chance to return to France as a number of Ligue 1 clubs eye a move for the forward.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly learning German ahead of potentially taking the Bayern Munich job.

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly fallen out with Matthijs de Ligt after dropping him for their dismal 3-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

THE EXPRESS

Liverpool will reportedly face fierce competition from Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso in the summer.

Todd Boehly's Chelsea reportedly have no plans to extend Thiago Silva's stay at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, putting Mauricio Pochettino in a tricky situation.

THE TELEGRAPH

Tottenham hold no fears over the future of head coach Ange Postecoglou, despite the Australian being touted among the potential successors to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

THE SUN

Neal Maupay wants to call it quits with Everton and return to Brentford next season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon looks set to leave Easter Road in the summer.