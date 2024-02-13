Tottenham's Heung-Min Son dislocated finger in clash with South Korea team-mates - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Heung-Min Son dislocated his finger in an altercation with South Korea team-mates on the eve of their Asia Cup semi-final earlier this month.

Manchester United and Tottenham are pushing hardest to sign Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is in the frame to replace Xavi as Barcelona boss.

Image: Heung-Min Son returned to Tottenham following the Asia Cup this month

THE TELEGRAPH

Newcastle fear sporting director Dan Ashworth could leave for Manchester United, despite no official approach having been made.

Kieran McKenna and Oliver Glasner are in the running to replace Roy Hodgson if he is sacked by Crystal Palace.

Tottenham will make a move for Conor Gallagher in the summer if he has still not agreed a new contract with Chelsea.

Six Nations has abolished the tradition of home teams wearing alternate kits in cases of clashes as part of its attempts to modernise the championship.

Bath have emerged as favourites to sign Newcastle Falcons back-rower Guy Pepper for next season.

Image: Dan Ashworth has been linked with a move to Manchester United

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have been frustrated in their attempts to persuade Kieran McKenna to replace Roy Hodgson but hope he can be convinced at the end of the season.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal and Liverpool are both prepared to turn down the opportunity to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer over the expected cost of a deal.

THE SUN

Jack Grealish is due in court this week on a speeding charge after breaking a 30mph limit last July.

Barcelona are increasingly confident that Joao Cancelo will stay at the Nou Camp next year but may have to convince Manchester City to agree to another loan deal.

THE MIRROR

Christian Horner has been spotted at a secret filming event for Red Bull's new car amid an inappropriate behaviour probe.