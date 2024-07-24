Man Utd have Marcos Alonso, David Hancko and Tyrick Mitchell on left-back shortlist - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are stepping up their search for a left-back, with Tyrell Malacia no closer to returning to action, with Feyenoord's David Hancko, Marcos Alonso and Tyrick Mitchell among potential targets.

Arne Slot is facing the first major transfer dilemma of his Liverpool reign with unhappy Sepp van den Berg suffering a blow to his hopes of leaving the club.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to stay at Manchester City and turn down a bumper £1m-a-week deal to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Arsenal would listen to bids for Eddie Nketiah this summer but only if they receive the right offer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted partying with Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid step up their pursuit of the Liverpool star.

DAILY STAR

Ben White is considering a shock international U-turn following the departures of England bosses Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland.

THE SUN

Manchester United are ready to flog seven stars in order to get more fresh faces through the door, according to reports.

Lionel Messi called out the VAR shambles on day one of the Olympics after Argentina were forced to resume their match against Morocco an hour after a late equaliser.

Kalvin Phillips is wanted on loan by Everton this summer, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will intensify their search for new full-backs this summer amid uncertainty over both sides of their defence.

THE ATHLETIC

Manchester United have informed several long-serving academy coaches and staff their roles may no longer be required as part of the drastic cost-cutting measures announced by the Sir Jim Ratcliffe regime.

Malang Sarr has agreed terms with Lens after Chelsea released him with a year left on his contract.

Manchester City's elite development squad analyst Darren Rogerson is leaving the club to join Arsenal's first team.

Liam Rosenior is on the brink of taking over at Strasbourg, the Ligue 1 side which shares an ownership group with Chelsea.

Manchester United's women's team will use St George's Park as a temporary training base to start their pre-season preparations.

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran says he hopes something comes of rumours linking him to "big teams" this summer.

All agreements are now in place for Arsenal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Brentford have accepted an offer from St Pauli for Fin Stevens.

THE GUARDIAN

Erik ten Hag is not under pressure to guide Manchester United to a top-four finish next season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe prioritising considerable progression of the team as the man in charge of football operations at United aims to establish sustained excellence there.

A Russian chef who has lived in France for 14 years has been arrested on suspicion of plotting with a foreign power to stage "large scale" acts of "destabilisation" during the Olympic Games in Paris.

EVENING STANDARD

Arsenal have launched an 'aggressive' new academy plan to help Mikel Arteta and stop more exits at youth level.

THE TIMES

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt on Ederson's long-term future at Manchester City amid interest in the Brazil goalkeeper from two Saudi Arabian clubs.

Max Verstappen has been told he can no longer take part in simulator races in the early hours of the morning before a grand prix after an ill-tempered outing in Hungary at the weekend.

Olympic chiefs have threatened to pull the plug on the United States hosting future Games unless the FBI ends its investigations into an alleged cover-up of doping by Chinese swimmers.

DAILY RECORD

Resolute Hearts are adamant Lawrence Shankland's value is not diminishing with one year left on his contract as Rangers keep close tabs on the Jambos standout.

Hearts are working on a deal for Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng.

Dundee United are closing in on the double signing of Richard Odada and Jort van der Sande.

SCOTTISH SUN

Southampton have had a £14m-plus bid for Matt O'Riley rejected.