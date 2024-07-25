Manchester United consider offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Inter Milan in exchange for Denzel Dumfries - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester United are considering offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Inter Milan in exchange for Denzel Dumfries.

Steve McClaren has not travelled to the US with Manchester United for their pre-season tour.

Ivan Toney's Brentford exit is in doubt after his replacement Igor Thiago suffered an injury, with West Ham and Tottenham in the hunt for the 28-year-old.

Bordeaux have chosen to renounce their professional status after being relegated to the third tier.

Rangers face a two-way race with FC Copenhagen to sign Manchester United academy star Hannibal Mejbri, according to a report.

DAILY MAIL

England's stars have paid tribute to Gareth Southgate in a heartfelt video following his decision to quit his role as senior team manager.

Pep Guardiola claimed his love for the job has kept him going into a ninth year at Manchester City in comments that will give supporters hope of a longer stay.

Aston Villa have rejected West Ham's improved offer of £32m plus 18-year old midfielder Lewis Orford for striker Jhon Duran.

Jarrad Branthwaite is not intending to sign a new deal at Everton unless they can match the £160,000-a-week being offered by Manchester United.

Manchester City are hopeful that any ban handed to Rodri for an inflammatory chant during Spain's European Championship celebrations will not impact their Champions League campaign.

Aston Villa are monitoring developments with Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi.

DAILY MIRROR

Reece James admits that he still has a lot to learn in his new role at Chelsea under boss Enzo Maresca.

Jakub Kiwior is ready to leave Arsenal as they prepare to welcome £42m signing Riccardo Calafiori.

THE ATHLETIC

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign South Korean winger Yang Min-hyuk from Gangwon FC.

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have been warned about their commercial relationship with shirt sponsors Kaiyun Sports, after it emerged that the betting website is not licensed to trade in the UK.

Watford are in advanced talks over the signing of Fluminense left centre-back Kayky Almeida.

Newcastle United coach Ben Dawson has left to join Leicester City, ending a 10-year association with the club.

Leeds United have had a bid for Koln midfielder Dejan Ljubicic rejected.

St Johnstone youth defender Callan Hamill has travelled with Arsenal's under-18 squad for pre-season but is facing a decision on his future as Celtic have tabled a contract offer.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United's academy staff have been left "shocked", "upset" and in some cases "angry" at the news that several respected, long-serving coaches could lose their jobs in the cost-cutting drive at Old Trafford.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has risked antagonising football fans by backing calls for the Premier League to stage competitive games in America.

Team GB have hit out over the Olympic Village food, accusing the Paris hosts of serving raw meat and causing shortages which have forced them to bring in an extra chef at their own alternative restaurant.

The Paris Olympics have been hit by fresh claims of equine abuse, with show jumping medal contender Max Kuehner of Austria subject to criminal proceedings in Germany for allegedly hitting his horse's legs with a bar to make it jump higher.

EVENING STANDARD

West Ham are pushing to agree a fee with Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Benfica's Antonio Silva as a cut-price potential alternative to Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Portuguese media.

Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in former Liverpool star Neco Williams.

THE TIMES

Formula 1 team bosses were told to inform their drivers to be mindful of their language this week after Max Verstappen was criticised for his expletive-filled communications during the Hungarian Grand Prix.

DAILY RECORD

Sam Lammers is edging closer to a £2.7m move to Twente Enschede - in a deal which could unlock the cash for Rangers' bid for Lawrence Shankland.

Rangers captain James Tavernier is reportedly "keen" on joining up with former boss Gio van Bronckhorst at Beskitas this summer.

Sevilla want to insert an obligation for Rangers to buy Joan Jordan for a fee of up to £4m if they agree a loan deal for the midfielder to move to Ibrox, according to a report.

SCOTTISH SUN

Vaclav Cerny has given back his company car and will be left out of Wolfsburg's team photo as he finalises a move to Rangers, according to a report in Germany.