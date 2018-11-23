Bradford sign ex-Premier League midfielder Karl Henry

Karl Henry helped QPR win promotion to the Premier League in 2014

Karl Henry has joined League One side Bradford City on a short-term deal.

The 35-year-old midfielder, whose former clubs include Wolves, Stoke and QPR, has put pen to paper on an initial two-month deal at Valley Parade.

Henry moves to Bradford as a free agent after spending last season at Championship club Bolton.

"He is in great shape and raring to go," Bradford City boss David Hopkin told the club's official website.

"I know he is relishing the chance to come and play here and I think he will do a great job for us. We have been working for a few weeks to get the deal over the line, so we are delighted to have it done."

Henry added: "I went to Bolton last year in a similar situation and certainly helped them stay up, so hopefully I can come and help the boys with what already seems to be the start of a turnaround."