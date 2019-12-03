Six Appeal: Phil Thompson's Super 6 picks for Wednesday

Will Marco Silva, Jurgen Klopp or Jose Mourinho be celebrating on Wednesday night?

You can never predict the Merseyside derbies. It was a very much a 0-0 until the Jordan Pickford mistake, allowing Divock Origi to score one of the strangest goals of the season. Everton, more than Liverpool, are turning up for it at the moment, and Liverpool have to be careful how they approach it. It is important that Jordan Henderson and James Milner, as well as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez - the local and British players - understand how vital this is.

I know a lot of the Liverpool players have played in a derby before, but they need to make sure that they are up for the game. As much as all of the drama about Everton and the position of the manager is ongoing, I thought they were unfortunate to lose the game against Leicester, especially with such a good performance in the first half - they were the better team for the first 45 minutes. I think Liverpool will have too much for them in this one though, and I am certainly hoping this is the case!

Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham (11/1 with Sky Bet)

How quick has this come around after Jose Mourinho becoming manager of Tottenham? You have seen the way Mourinho is. He will have his Tottenham pyjamas on, while it has been just under a year since he was sacked from his Old Trafford post. I know that when you have this sort of game, you motivate your players even more. Tottenham will not want to lose against Man Utd and that will be imperative for them.

The way Tottenham are playing, with the way Man Utd are playing, Mourinho will feel that they are playing them at the right time. In fairness, he will know about every United player, barring Daniel James. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not want to lose to his predecessor, so this is going to be a really interesting match. Man Utd look as though they can score some goals, but Tottenham are looking as though they can do the same. They could both concede as well. There are goals in this.

Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Tammy Abraham was a massive miss for the West Ham clash. Before the start of the season, not many people would have said that. He was on a hot streak, full of confidence, looking as though he was going to score every time he was in the box. When you miss a player like that, it is a massive blow.

Was it any surprise Chelsea didn't score a goal against a very poor West Ham side? They will have to up their game. Aston Villa are proving to be a bit of a thorn to some teams. It was a great performance and result against Man Utd, leading and then coming from behind, but I still have to fancy Chelsea.

Leicester have been playing brilliantly, but their performance against Everton was not their best. I thought Everton upped their game and were unfortunate not to get something out of it. Leicester went into that believing that they just needed to turn up. It was the wake-up call they needed ahead of the visit of Watford. They have lost their manager after an embarrassing defeat to Southampton.

The reason I say this was because they were the better team against Southampton and complacency affected them in that. They are not good enough to get complacent and allowed Southampton to dominate them in the second half, but if there is a new manager, it could give them a lift. I do fear for them in this, especially if they concede an early goal.

Quique Sanchez Flores left Watford after just 85 days in charge

Wolves 2-0 West Ham (7/1 with Sky Bet)

A lot of people may have had a home banker down for Wolves going into the match against Sheffield United. They are this season's 'party poopers'! Chris Wilder has formed a very good team. Wolves couldn't get past them. I was certainly not tipping a home win.

They have to improve, but West Ham always seem to play better against the bigger teams and come unstuck against the teams outside of the 'big six', and this will be one of them. It is all about attitude and this has been their problem in some of these games, it is reacting to situations and they have been very poor. I think Wolves will win and do so comfortably.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will have been disappointed at half-time against Watford; they were not playing, disjointed and he could have seen end of the road for him, playing against a Watford team who were underneath them. He tinkered and used his substitutions well and they were a completely different outfit in the second half. They need a performance like that second half for 90 minutes. Norwich were very good after the early stages of the game. I thought Arsenal dominated the early proceedings and were going to run away with it if they scored.

It became more of a battle after that spell and the fragility showed through with Arsenal. Norwich found themselves quite unfortunate not to win the game, but it is another game which is massive for both these teams, a proverbial six-pointer. Southampton could pull away a little bit, but there is still a lot of work to be done. A draw will not do any of them any good, but they will be hoping that the teams above them do not get anything, and it could make things very interesting down there. Both of these sides and Watford need to get on a mini run and let the feeling of hope sink in a bit.

Could Teemu Pukki be set to start firing once more?

