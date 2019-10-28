Morecambe News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Jim Bentley leaves Morecambe to manage National League club Fylde

Last Updated: 28/10/19 4:16pm

Jim Bentley was the EFL's longest-serving boss
Jim Bentley was the EFL's longest-serving boss

Fylde have appointed Jim Bentley as their new manager following his resignation from Morecambe.

Fylde, who are a division and 19 places below Morecambe in the league pyramid, announced Bentley as the successor to Dave Challinor, who was sacked earlier this month.

The 43-year-old became Morecambe boss in May 2011 and had been the Football League's longest-serving manager.

However, the title has now been passed on to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth due to Bentley's departure.
1:58
Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Morecambe
Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Morecambe

It's been an emotional couple of days, but it's for the right reasons - I'm coming to a new venture now which I'm really excited about," said Bentley.

"I'm very proud of the job I've done there, but I want a CV that shows promotions as much as the survival.

"It's totally geared to go up here, it's a club going in the right direction, and hopefully I can carry on the good work that David Challinor did here."

Also See:

Morecambe are currently bottom of League Two and have won two of their 20 matches this season.

Bentley has spent the majority of his career at Morecambe, with his eight years as manager following a nine-year stint as a defender with the club.

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK