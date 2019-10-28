Jim Bentley leaves Morecambe to manage National League club Fylde

Jim Bentley was the EFL's longest-serving boss

Fylde have appointed Jim Bentley as their new manager following his resignation from Morecambe.

Fylde, who are a division and 19 places below Morecambe in the league pyramid, announced Bentley as the successor to Dave Challinor, who was sacked earlier this month.

BREAKING: AFC Fylde are delighted to confirm the appointment of Jim Bentley as the club's new manager.



The 43-year-old became Morecambe boss in May 2011 and had been the Football League's longest-serving manager.

However, the title has now been passed on to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth due to Bentley's departure.

It's been an emotional couple of days, but it's for the right reasons - I'm coming to a new venture now which I'm really excited about," said Bentley.

"I'm very proud of the job I've done there, but I want a CV that shows promotions as much as the survival.

"It's totally geared to go up here, it's a club going in the right direction, and hopefully I can carry on the good work that David Challinor did here."

Morecambe are currently bottom of League Two and have won two of their 20 matches this season.

Bentley has spent the majority of his career at Morecambe, with his eight years as manager following a nine-year stint as a defender with the club.