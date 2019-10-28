Jim Bentley to leave Morecambe for National League club Fylde

Jim Bentley is the EFL's longest-serving boss

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley will leave the club to join National League side Fylde on Monday, Sky Sports News understands.

The 43-year-old became Morecambe boss in May 2011 and is currently the Football League's longest-serving manager.

However, the title is now set to pass on to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth due to Bentley's impending departure.

Morecambe are currently bottom of League Two and have won just two of their 20 matches this season.

Fylde are a division and 19 places below them in the league pyramid, but are expected to announce Bentley as the successor to Dave Challinor, who was sacked earlier this month.

Bentley has spent the majority of his career at Morecambe, with his eight years as manager following a nine-year stint as a defender with the club.