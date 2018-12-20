Juventus defender Alex Sandro signs new deal until 2023

Alex Sandro has committed his future to Juventus

Alex Sandro has renewed his contract with Juventus until 2023.

The Brazil defender joined Juventus on an initial five-year deal when he moved from Porto in 2015.

Since then, the left-back has made more appearances for the Juventus than any other defender and has also provided the most assists.

The 27-year-old has scored nine goals and made 18 assists in 134 appearances for Juventus.

He has won three Italian league and cup doubles with the team, and had been linked with a move to Manchester United when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford.