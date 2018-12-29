Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in dramatic Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring against Sampdoria

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Serie A leaders Juventus sealed a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on an incident-packed afternoon in Turin.

Ronaldo curled in the opener after just two minutes and netted what proved the winner from the penalty spot in the 65th minute when Alex Ferrari was contentiously punished for handball.

VAR had awarded Sampdoria a spot-kick of their own (33) as Emre Can was penalised for the same offence and Fabio Quagliarella levelled.

But the review system denied the visitors a second, stoppage-time equaliser from Riccardo Saponera when referee Paolo Valeri ruled him offside - but still booked him for his celebration.

Juve reach the season's halfway mark with 53 points out of a possible 57 - a Serie A record for a 20-team championship.

Ahead of the later games, Sampdoria stay fifth - two points behind Lazio, who occupy the final Champions League spot.