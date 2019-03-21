Cristiano Ronaldo fined by UEFA for copying Diego Simeone celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined for his provocative celebration during Juventus' Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined 20,000 euros by UEFA for his celebration during Juventus' last-16 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

The 34-year-old fired his side into the quarter-finals with a hat-trick in the second leg in Turin, overturning Atletico's 2-0 victory from the first leg.

Ronaldo followed one of his goals by copying Atletico manager Diego Simeone's 'crotch-grabbing' celebration from the first leg, for which the latter was given a £17,000 fine.

Simeone said his gesture showed he had the courage to make tough selection decisions. He apologised two days later.

Ronaldo had been charged with improper conduct on Monday, but with the punishment limited to a fine, he will be available for the first leg of Juventus' quarter-final against Ajax on April 10.