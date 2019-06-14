Gonzalo Higuain wants to end career at Juventus, says agent

Gonzalo Higuain's Juventus contract expires in 2021

Gonzalo Higuain is set to renew acquaintances with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus after his agent declared that he wants to remain with the Italian champions.

Higuain joined Juventus in a club-record deal from Serie A rivals Napoli in 2016 and scored a total of 55 goals in his first two seasons with the Bianconeri.

The former Argentina international had a largely unsuccessful loan spell under Sarri at Chelsea during the second half of last season where he managed just five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Despite the prospect of a transfer ban, Chelsea have the option to make Higuain's switch permanent but that now appears unlikely, particularly with Sarri edging closer to succeeding Max Allegri as Juventus boss.

Higuain has worked with Maurizio Sarri both at Chelsea and at Napoli

Higuain has also been linked with a move to Roma, but his brother and agent Nicolas says the striker hopes to be loyal to his club until his playing days end.

"Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years," Nicolas told Radio Marte.

Higuain spent the first half of last season on loan at AC Milan

"His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn't a workable solution.

"I don't want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him.

"I think this could be Gonzalo's year. He has so much strength and determination, and he wants to end his career at Juve."

