Gianluigi Buffon set to rejoin Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon won a league title during his sole season in France

Gianluigi Buffon is poised to rejoin Juventus on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Sky in Italy.

The 41-year-old World Cup winner, who spent 17 years with Juve prior to moving to Paris last summer, has agreed a return to Turin, where he will be understudy to former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Buffon's deal will be for one season, but he will be expected to take on another role at the club when he retires.

The transfer is likely to be completed once Juventus move on their current back-up Mattia Perin, who has interest from Roma and Sevilla.

Buffon has won Serie A nine times, including seven in a row

Buffon won nine Serie A titles at Juventus including seven in a row between 2012 and 2019, making 656 appearances.

He played 25 times for PSG last season and helped the club win their second successive Ligue 1 crown.

Buffon had already confirmed he is leaving the Parisians when his contract expires on June 30.

