Inter 1-2 Juventus: Late Gonzalo Higuain strike hands champions Derby d'Italia win

Gonzalo Higuain scored the late winner to ensure Juventus took the Derby d'Italia bragging rights

Gonzalo Higuain's late winner won Juventus the Derby d'Italia as the Serie A champions inflicted Inter Milan's first domestic defeat of the season.

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring inside the first four minutes with a left-footed strike, before Lautaro Martinez equalised for the hosts with a penalty awarded for handball by Matthijs De Ligt.

A nervy second half reached its summit when Cristiano Ronaldo teed up Higuain, and the Argentine kept his cool to strike past Handanovic and bring Juve back into the lead with 10 minutes to go.

The guests held on for a famous win, as Inter suffered their first domestic defeat of the season and saw the Serie A champions leapfrog them to go top after seven games played.

More to follow...