Aaron Ramsey apologises to Cristiano Ronaldo after pinching record-breaking goal

Aaron Ramsey admits he apologised to Cristiano Ronaldo after inadvertently nipping in to deny him another Champions League goalscoring record.

The Welshman put the Italian champions ahead after just three minutes in their 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday after he finished off a Ronaldo free-kick which, despite being spilled by the goalkeeper, was still inching its way over the line before Ramsey nipped in.

In the process, Ramsey denied the Portuguese a Champions League record of scoring against the most clubs but admitted his "instinct took over" to make sure his side scored.

"I thought the keeper was a lot closer to me and had a chance of diving back and maybe clearing, so my instinct took over to make sure that it went over the line," he said.

"But I apologised to Cristiano!"

The result means Juventus have qualified for the knockout stages of the competition.

"That was our target - to come into the game [to] win it and to secure qualification tonight," Ramsey said. "We still have work to do to finish top. We achieved our target of qualifying tonight, so we're happy that we've done that and we look forward to the next matches."