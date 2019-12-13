Eni Aluko describes being hassled in Turin during time at Juventus

Eni Aluko left Juventus before the end of her contract

Eni Aluko has described how she was treated differently in Italy during her time at Juventus because of the colour of her skin.

The 32-year-old forward left Juve last month before the end of her contract and has admitted she is considering hanging up her boots having realised a difference in ambition between her and the club.

Amid increasing concerns over the amount of racism in Italian football, Aluko revealed being hassled in Turin airport and in shops, and suggested she was only respected when confirming she played for the Bianconeri.

She told the Daily Telegraph: "[In shops they would ask me] 'what are you doing here? Why are you here?' The minute I say I play for Juventus, the whole atmosphere changes. But if I didn't play for Juventus, it wouldn't.

"I found myself having conversations in broken Italian: 'You cannot make me feel as if I'm about to rob the store just because of your fear and your ignorance.' Every time I landed at Turin airport, I was being treated like Pablo Escobar. Sniffer dogs were being set upon me.

Aluko's final game came against Fiorentina on November 30

"Racism is everywhere. What's important is that, in England, usually people are outraged. It's not normalised, because that behaviour is called out. In Italy - in men's football, in particular - the reaction of owners and fans says everything you need to know.

"Those are the nuances. You choose your poison, in a way. London is the most amazing city in the world because I see people from all over."

Aluko switched from Chelsea to Juve in 2018 and won a Serie A and Coppa Italia double - but she says an "if it's not broke, don't fix it kind of mentality" left her feeling things could stagnate.

The Nigerian-born former England international admits she is now thinking about opportunities away from the football pitch.

"I feel like I can continue playing but the mind and body are different things," she said. "You can feel very tired mentally but good physically. Am I passionate about it still, regardless of how I feel physically?"