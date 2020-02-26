Coronavirus: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri rejects Lyon fears over away fans

0:27 Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says the coronavirus is a 'European issue'. Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says the coronavirus is a 'European issue'.

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri has rejected suggestions that fears over the coronavirus should prevent the Italian club's fans from travelling to France for their Champions League tie against Lyon.

Lyon said earlier that Wednesday's last-16 first leg would go ahead as planned following the "French authorities' decision to keep (the game) in its initial configuration".

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, Europe's largest so far, rose to 11 on Tuesday as the country shut down much of its wealthy north to curb the spread of the disease.

In a joint statement, Laurent Fautra, the mayor of Decines, where Lyon's Groupama Stadium is situated, and Christophe Quiniou, his counterpart in neighbouring Meyzieu, urged French authorities not to allow Juve fans to travel to the game.

Two local mayors in France have suggested Juventus supporters shouldn't be allowed to travel to the match

"It's a European issue, therefore I think that our supporters have all the rights to be here in Lyon," Sarri said.

"Obviously, we face this issue, and we all - from the individuals to the authorities - first of all must try to contain it and then to find a solution."

The disease has spread in Italy from the northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto, with new cases reported in central Tuscany, the coastal region of Liguria and Sicily in the south.

The total number of cases in the country has risen to more than 280 and several sporting events have been cancelled and Serie A matches - including Juventus' game against Inter on Sunday - have been ordered to be played behind closed doors.

The return leg between Lyon and Juventus is scheduled to be played on March 17 in Turin in the region of Piedmont, neighbouring Lombardy and Liguria.

Lyon head coach Rudi Garcia has insisted that his side are fully focused on the game and refuse to be concerned by the virus outbreak.

"We are focused on the pitch and nothing else," Garcia said.

"We let our officials deal with sanitary problems related to the coronavirus."