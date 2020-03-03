Cristiano Ronaldo flies to Portugal after mother suffers stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo's mother has been taken to hospital after suffering a stroke

Cristiano Ronaldo has flown to his hometown of Funchal to see his mother Dolores Aveiro after she suffered a stroke in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 65-year-old was taken to the Dr. Ne'lio Mendonca hospital in the Portuguese island of Madeira and is in the intensive care unit but her condition is stable.

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri confirmed Ronaldo is a major doubt for tomorrow's Coppa Italia semi-final return leg against AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium.

"Ronaldo's problems are of a personal relevance, so his presence will depend on whether these problems will get resolved or not," Sarri said.

"He will decide. His absence would change our strategy, he can't be substituted."