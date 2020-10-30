Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward recovers from coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo has fully recovered from coronavirus, 19 days after initially testing positive for the disease.
The Juventus forward, 35, initially returned a positive test while on international duty with Portugal earlier this month.
Juventus were without the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for their previous four matches, including Wednesday's Champions League Group G defeat to Barcelona, winning just once in that time.
But the former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward is available once again as Juventus resume their Serie A campaign at Spezia on Sunday.
The statement from Juventus read: "Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19.
Trending
- Premier League predictions: Burnley to beat Chelsea
- Klopp on Rhys' chance, Salah's development
- Redknapp: Forget formation, Man Utd players must show fight
- Usyk career heaviest for 'Halloween' Chisora
- England World Cup-winner Stiles dies aged 78
- Is Usyk too small to be a heavyweight?
- Perez: Red Bull 'hot seat' my only 2021 option
- Norris sent Hamilton apology over comments
- Guardiola: I want to stay longer at Man City
- Jose hopes Bale reaches 'better level' soon
- Lionel Messi stars as Barca bounce back with win at Juve
- Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Lionel Messi clash after testing positive again
"The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."
There was a big build-up surrounding Ronaldo's potential reunion with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, but the forward's prolonged bout of coronavirus delayed two of football's best-ever players meeting again.
They will, though, have the chance to face off when Juventus head to Barcelona on December 8 in the penultimate group game of their Champions League campaign.