Juventus apologise after racist tweet appeared on their women's team Twitter feed

Juventus have apologised after a tweet containing a racist gesture appeared on the official Twitter feed of their women's team.
The tweet, which included an image of a player performing an offensive gesture, received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes it appeared on the social media platform before it was deleted.
A few moments after it was deleted, Juventus posted a statement on Twitter: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.
"Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."
Fantasy Football is LIVE!
Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.
Trending
- Messi to leave Barcelona
- Man City sign Grealish for British record £100m from Villa
- Where will Grealish fit at Man City?
- Watch Originals vs Brave LIVE!
- Michael Ballack's son, 18, killed in quad bike incident
- Aston Martin launch Vettel disqualification appeal
- Juventus apologise over racist tweet
- Grealish completes Man City medical ahead of £100m move
- Lukaku tells Inter to accept Chelsea bid
- Premier League summer transfers: Club by club