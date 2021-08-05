Juventus apologise after racist tweet appeared on their women's team Twitter feed

Juventus have apologised after a tweet containing a racist gesture appeared on the official Twitter feed of their women's team.

The tweet, which included an image of a player performing an offensive gesture, received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes it appeared on the social media platform before it was deleted.

A few moments after it was deleted, Juventus posted a statement on Twitter: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.

"Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."