Juventus apologise after racist tweet appeared on their women's team Twitter feed

Thursday 5 August 2021 20:59, UK

Napoli did not show up for their match against Juventus in October
Image: Juventus have apologised over a racist tweet posted on their women's team feed

Juventus have apologised after a tweet containing a racist gesture appeared on the official Twitter feed of their women's team.

The tweet, which included an image of a player performing an offensive gesture, received thousands of replies in the 20 minutes it appeared on the social media platform before it was deleted.

A few moments after it was deleted, Juventus posted a statement on Twitter: "We sincerely apologise that our tweet, which was not meant to cause controversy or have any racial undertones, may have offended anyone.

"Juventus has always been against racism and discrimination. #DifferencesMakeTheDifference."

