UEFA opens investigations into Juventus for potential breaches of FFP regulations and club licensing

UEFA has opened a formal investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of its club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

Prosecutors in Turin, where the Juventus club is based, have been investigating the group's accounting and statements made to financial markets over the past three years.

They have been looking into the values ascribed to player transfers between clubs and whether, as stated, salaries were sacrificed during the COVID-19 pandemic or simply deferred.

Juventus said on Wednesday that the club did not believe it had done anything wrong and would defend its interests with sporting and legal bodies.

'UEFA reserve the right to terminate settlement agreement'

Earlier this year, Juventus was among eight clubs that settled with UEFA after failing to comply with break-even requirements last season.

UEFA's statement says that prior settlement could be nullified and that it could take legal steps it may deem appropriate and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the UEFA CFCB procedural rules.

A UEFA statement read: "The CFCB First Chamber has today opened a formal investigation into Juventus FC for potential breaches of the Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations.

"The CFCB First Chamber investigation will focus on the alleged financial violations that were recently made public as a result of the proceedings led by the Italian Companies and Exchange Commission (CONSOB) and the public prosecutor in Turin.

"On 23 August 2022, the CFCB First Chamber concluded a settlement agreement with Juventus FC. This settlement agreement was concluded on the basis of the financial information previously submitted by the club pertaining to the financial years closing in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"In the event that, after conclusion of this investigation, the club's financial situation was significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB First Chamber at the time the settlement agreement was concluded, or if new and substantial facts arise or become known, the CFCB First Chamber reserves the right to terminate the settlement agreement, take any legal step it may deem appropriate, and impose disciplinary measures in accordance with the applicable UEFA CFCB Procedural Rules.

"The CFCB First Chamber will cooperate with national authorities and will make no further comment on the matter while the investigation is ongoing.

Image: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has resigned along with the rest of the club's board

The news comes just two days after the entire board of directors at Juventus, including president Andrea Agnelli, resigned.

The collective resignation came after Juventus' financial statements underwent scrutiny by prosecutors and Italian market regulator Consob in recent months for alleged false accounting and market manipulation. The company has denied any wrongdoing.

Furthermore, Juventus published an annual loss of £220m for last season - a record-breaking fee in the history of the club.

A Juventus statement read: "The Board of Directors, considering the focus and relevance of the pending legal and technical-accounting issues, have deemed it in the best interest to recommend that Juventus adopt a new Board of Directors to deal with these issues."

Alongside Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved also offered his resignation as did chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene - but Juventus asked the latter to remain in his position to transition over to the next board of directors.

The Italian club are set to replace Agnelli with Gianluca Ferrero.