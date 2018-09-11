No Napoli venue request for Champions League tie against Liverpool

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says the Stadio San Paolo is a 'bad stadium'

UEFA has not received a request from Napoli to move the club's Champions League fixture against Liverpool next month, according to Sky sources.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis claims to have asked UEFA for permission to play European matches in Bari this season, over 160 miles away from Naples.

However, UEFA has confirmed to Sky Sports News that no such request for special dispensation has been received.

Liverpool travel to face Napoli in the Champions League on October 3, with Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade also due to travel to the Stadio San Paolo in November.

De Laurentiis told Corriere dello Sport: "The stadium of Napoli is a nightmare. Such a bad stadium limits the status of Napoli at an international level.

"I've asked UEFA to play Champions League games at Bari's San Nicola, I am open to paying the transportation for Napoli fans."