Napoli News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Gennaro Gattuso replaces Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli head coach

Last Updated: 11/12/19 5:20pm

Gennaro Gattuso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as Napoli head coach, the club has confirmed.

Former manager Ancelotti was sacked on Tuesday after 19 months in charge in Naples.

Napoli announced the decision to dismiss Ancelotti an hour after he led the club to the knockout stages of the Champions League with a 4-0 home win against Genk, ending a nine-match run in all competitions without victory.

Also See:

Sky in Italy reported on Tuesday that former AC Milan manager Gattuso was the leading candidate to take over at Napoli, and it is understood he has joined on a provisional six-month deal.

More to follow...

Soccer Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year.

Trending

©2019 Sky UK