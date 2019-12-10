FA Cup replays round-up: Coventry knock out Ipswich

Jordan Shipley and Max Biamou scored a first-half goal apiece as Coventry booked their place in the FA Cup third round with a 2-1 victory over fellow Sky Bet League One outfit Ipswich in Tuesday night's replay.

Shipley (18) and Biamou (33) put the Sky Blues in charge and although Luke Garbutt pulled one back with six minutes remaining they held on to book a meeting with Bristol Rovers or Plymouth.

Substitute Chuma Anene struck twice at Gresty Road to help Crewe Alexandra to a 3-1 triumph over National League side Eastleigh.

Carlisle advanced into the third round after defender Aaron Hayden propelled them to a 1-0 victory over Forest Green, while Hartlepool needed extra-time to dispatch 10-man Exeter City with Josh Hawkes on target before Jack Sparkes saw red.