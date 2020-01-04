FA Cup: Third-round games delayed to raise mental health awareness

Players display a banner to raise mental health awareness prior to Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers

Saturday's FA Cup third-round ties were delayed by a minute as part of the 'Take a Minute' mental health campaign.

The initiative aims to harness the influence and popularity of football to encourage supporters to take a minute before matches commenced to consider their well-being.

It hopes to encourage fans - particularly men - to feel comfortable talking about, and taking action to improve, their mental health and to recognise that mental fitness is just as important as physical fitness.

Sunday's FA Cup games will also begin a minute late as will the final tie of the round on Monday, which sees Sky Bet Championship leaders Leeds visit Arsenal.

1⃣⏱️ Today's @EmiratesFACup kick off here at the King Power Stadium will be delayed by one minute to encourage everyone to 'Take a Minute' to think about their mental health, as part of the Heads Up campaign 💙#EveryMindMatters | #FACup | #wafc 🔵⚪️💚 pic.twitter.com/lfjurzd0vO — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) January 4, 2020

The 'Take a Minute' campaign is a collaboration between Public Health England's Every Mind Matters and the Football Association and Heads Together's Heads Up campaign, which is supported by the Duke of Cambridge.

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: "While delaying kick-off times by 60 seconds is a simple idea, it provides a powerful platform for us and our Heads Up charity partners to deliver a really important message on mental health.

"We know that men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important that we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness."