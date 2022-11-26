FA Cup round-up: Forest Green hold off minnows Alvechurch while Chesterfield dump out Wimbledon

Forest Green Rovers ended non-League Alvechurch's FA Cup hopes with a 2-1 win to book their place in the third round.

Former Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham put Rovers, who are bottom of Sky Bet League One, ahead from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

Alvechurch - who play in the seventh-tier Southern League Premier Central Division and were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition - equalised three minutes into the second half through Jediah Yeboah Abbey's free-kick.

However, Josh March put the League One side back in front just two minutes later, scoring against his former club.

Forest Green finished the match with 10 men after defender Dom Bernard was sent off for a second yellow card after grabbing Danny Waldron's shirt as the Church striker looked to break clear.

Vanarama National League Chesterfield pulled off a shock 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

Armando Dobra put the visitors in front just before half-time and Jeff King's long-range effort with 15 minutes left made sure of the upset against the League Two Dons.

Earlier, National League North high-flyers King's Lynn were beaten 3-0 at home by League Two Stevenage.

Three goals in five minutes at the start of the second half, with Luke Norris scoring a quickfire double before Jamie Reid's strike, ended the Linnets' hopes of further progress.

Image: National League leaders Wrexham defeated Farnborough to progress to the third round

Paul Mullin scored a hat-trick as National League leaders Wrexham defeated Farnborough 4-1 at the Racecourse Ground.

Mullin headed the Dragons in front from a corner early in the second half, but the National League South visitors were level just after the hour through a free-kick from Oli Pendlebury.

Elliot Lee put Wrexham back in front with 12 minutes left before Mullin added two more late on to complete his treble.

National League Barnet's cup dreams were ended with a 1-0 defeat at Accrington through a late goal from Ethan Hamilton.

Otis Khan hit a last-minute winner as League Two Grimsby stunned Cambridge 2-1 at the Abbey Stadium.

Khan had put the visitors ahead on the hour, but Sam Smith nodded in an equaliser before the Mariners frontman struck a late second to send the League One Us crashing out.

Myles Hippolyte headed a stoppage-time equaliser as League Two Stockport snatched a 2-2 draw at Charlton to earn a replay.

Chris Hussey had given County an early lead but the Addicks led by half-time, Steven Sessegnon's cross diverted into his own net by keeper Ben Hinchcliffe before Albie Morgan made it 2-1.

Goals from Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and a Josh Benson penalty saw Barnsley beat League Two Crewe 3-0 at Oakwell.

Image: Hartlepool's Callum Cooke celebrates after scoring his side's first goal against Harrogate

Josh Umerah's double helped Hartlepool beat 10-man Harrogate 3-1 at Victoria Park. Town defender Joe Mattock was sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Umerah, who slotted in the resulting spot-kick.

Billy Bodin grabbed two goals in the closing stages as Oxford beat League One rivals Exeter 4-1 at the Kassam Stadium.

Walsall came from behind to beat Carlisle 2-1 with an 88th-minute Andy Williams equaliser and a stoppage-time goal from fellow substitute Douglas James-Taylor.

Sheffield Wednesday substitute Michael Smith hit two goals in six minutes in a 2-1 comeback win over League Two Mansfield at Hillsborough, while Shrewsbury beat Peterborough 3-1 to also book a place in Monday's draw.

Colby Bishop scored twice from the penalty spot as Portsmouth came from behind to beat MK Dons 3-2 at Fratton Park.

In Saturday's late kick-off, National League Dagenham were denied another upset when Scott Kashket scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Gillingham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium after Josh Walker had put the hosts in front with just 10 minutes left.

The draw for the FA Cup third round, which sees Premier League teams enter the competition, takes place on Monday between 7pm and 7.30pm.