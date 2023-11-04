FA Cup first round: Aldershot beat Swindon in 11-goal thriller, Ramsgate stun Woking, Barrow upset Northampton

Vanarama National League side Aldershot ran out 7-4 winners at Swindon to book their place in the second round of the FA Cup.

Jack Barham stunned the Sky Bet League Two side as he struck twice in the opening four minutes, with Joshua Stokes soon adding a third.

Lorent Tolaj scored twice in the second half, with Cian Harries also on target before Barham completed his hat-trick on the hour. Daniel Kemp and Charlie Austin both scored late braces for the home side, but it was too little too late.

Eighth-tier Ramsgate came from behind to pull off a shock 2-1 win over Woking at the WW Martin Community Stadium with an equaliser from TJ Jadama and Lee Martin's late free-kick.

National League North Scarborough were moments away from knocking out Forest Green, who scored a stoppage-time equaliser through Olly Sully to snatch a 1-1 draw. Alex Wiles' first-half goal had put the home side in front.

Kyle Wootton hit four as League Two leaders Stockport beat Worksop 5-1, which was also the scoreline in Crosby where Harrogate ran out comfortable winners over Marine and Barrow upset League One side Northampton with a 3-1 victory at Sixfields.

Managerless Bristol Rovers beat Whitby 7-2, while Stephen Clemence got off to a winning start in his first game as Gillingham boss with a 2-0 victory at Hereford.

Southern League Premier League side Bracknell lost 2-1 at Cambridge, but National League South Yeovil held on to beat Gateshead 3-2 at Huish Park.

Alfreton are also in the draw for the second round after they beat Worthing 2-0, along with Eastleigh after a 5-1 victory over Boreham Wood while 10-player Barnet battled to a 1-0 win at Curzon Ashton.

Reading put their off-field problems behind them with a 3-2 home win over MK Dons, Bolton were 4-0 winners over Solihull Moors and Jamie Reid's penalty deep into stoppage time gave Stevenage a dramatic 4-3 win over Tranmere, who had just equalised through Kieron Morris.

Later on Saturday, National League Bromley saw their hopes ended with a 2-0 defeat by League One Blackpool at Hayes Lane. Shayne Lavery gave the visitors an early lead, with Karamoko Dembele adding a well-worked second after 28 minutes.