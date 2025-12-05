Salford 4-0 Leyton Orient: Kelly N'mai nets double as League Two side cruise to FA Cup third round

Salford cruised into the FA Cup third round for the second consecutive season with a convincing 4-0 win against Leyton Orient.

The Lions went close to opening the scoring when a fierce drive from Luke Garbutt was tipped over the bar by Orient goalkeeper Killian Cahill.

The hosts' early pressure told midway through the first half when Cahill diverted a low, drilled cross from Kadeem Harris into his own net.

Image: Kelly N'mai nets against Leyton Orient in FA Cup second round

Salford missed a golden opportunity to extend their advantage after 39 minutes when Cahill spilled a tame Jorge Grant free-kick into the path of Daniel Udoh, but the striker rattled the outside of the post from close range.

Aaron Connolly fired over the bar before as Orient began the second half with improved attacking intent.

But the signs of an away fightback were short-lived as Salford doubled their lead after 61 minutes when Kallum Cesay's low, curling shot was turned home by Kelly N'mai.

Image: Fabio Borini celebrates at full time

Josh Austerfield squandered a gilt-edged chance to add a third when he blazed over the bar from inside the box before Connolly struck wide from the edge of the box for Orient.

Image: Kelly N'mai after full time against Leyton Orient

Fabio Borini added the gloss to a strong Salford performance after 87 minutes, reacting quickly to score his first goal for the club after Jorge Grant had an effort saved.

N'mai capped a sensational Salford performance in stoppage time with a cool, sweeping finish when played clean through on goal.