Carabao Cup final: Why Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk's header against Chelsea was ruled out

Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal in the second half of the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea has been described as “as contentious as there is”.

Van Dijk thought he had opened the scoring just before the hour mark as he headed home an Andy Robertson free-kick.

However, the goal was disallowed following a lengthy VAR check, with Wataru Endo ruled to be in an offside position and blocking Levi Colwill from challenging for the ball.

"This is as contentious a one as there is," Sky Sports studio pundit Jamie Redknapp said.

"You can see that Endo certainly interferes with Colwill as he's trying to come out. By the letter of the law, I guess it's the right decision.

"But we see these situations happening in the Premier League, week-in, week-out, and it is about the consistency I think.

"I get why they have done it but we don't see that consistency. There was certainly a gap there and Virgil exploited it."

Dean: It's subjective offside

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean on Sky Sports co-commentary: "It's obvious Virgil van Dijk is not offside.

"The only thing I've got an issue with is that Endo may well have blocked the player that may well have been coming back with Van Dijk on the edge of the area.

"That's the only thing I can think they are looking at.

"Endo is watching the defender and stopping him from getting back into a position to make a challenge on Van Dijk.

"Where the ball's drop-in zone is, that's where Colwill would have been, and that is why the goal has been chalked off.

"It's subjective offside."

Neville: Harsh on Liverpool

Gary Neville on Sky Sports co-commentary: "They are saying Endo is offside and isn't playing the ball. He goes and blocks Levi Colwill.

"It's the block I said Liverpool should put on in the first half. It looked like the perfect tactic to get Van Dijk up against the smaller players at the back post, but they have been punished for it.

"Maybe Endo was too obvious. He needed to be a little smarter and cuter.

"It's harsh on Liverpool and a lifeline for Chelsea."

Carragher: Happens at almost every set-piece

Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports co-commentary: "I think we see that in almost every set-piece. Players stand offside and they stop the players running back.

"It's incredibly harsh.

"You can see Ben Chilwell with Van Dijk, and Endo blocks Colwill. It doesn't impact Chilwell or Van Dijk.

"You can argue the player would be in there where the ball drops, but we see it at times with goalkeepers and often we see Arsenal do it. Blocking happens on almost every set-piece."

Was Caicedo lucky to avoid red card for Gravenberch tackle?

The second big talking point of the game was Moises Caicedo's late challenge on Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch was eventually stretchered off adding to an injury list for Jurgen Klopp that already includes Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota.

Klopp was furious with the challenge and unhappy Caicedo escaped any punishment. Not even a foul was given.

But did the challenge warrant a sending off?

'Caicedo rode his luck'

Former Premier League referee Dean on Sky Sports co-commentary: "Caicedo's studs caught the top of Gravenberch's foot. The referee has tried to play on and it hasn't quite worked out.

"It's the second bad tackle by Caicedo. He's riding his luck here.

"The VAR cannot inform the referee, but sometimes when challenges are like that, he's obviously seen a foul and tried to play on, and that's when you'd like to think the VAR can say it's not serious foul play, but it is a definite yellow card.

"He could then go and caution the player because it is a booking. The assistant probably has the best view. He should probably say, yes, play on but go back and caution the player."

'It's not a red card'

Neville on Sky Sports co-commentary: "Jurgen Klopp is going mad over there. He's making a studs motion to the referee to sort of say his player has been done.

"Gravenberch was fouled but the referee played on. Caicedo just leaves one in on him. The studs of his left boot catch him. For me, the referee could go back and caution Caicedo later, but he has chosen not to.

"It certainly wasn't a red card. It may have been a yellow card at worst, but definitely not a red."

'Caicedo lucky to not be punished'

Carragher on Sky Sports co-commentary: "Klopp is screaming at the referee.

"It's a foul but the referee tried to play advantage. I don't think it is a red card, but Caicedo has already put a challenge in early on the edge of his own box. He's very lucky not to be in the referee's book.

"Caicedo is incredibly clumsy with a lot of the challenges he puts in."

