WATCH FREE STREAM: 2025/26 Carabao Cup round one draw LIVE on Sky Sports News
Follow the 2025/26 Carabao Cup round one draw on Sky Sports News from 4.30pm with our FREE live stream on Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports app & website
Thursday 26 June 2025 16:11, UK
It's EFL fixture release day and following the earlier announcement of the League One, League Two and Championship games for next season, next up we find out who plays who in round one of the Carabao Cup...
You can follow the draw on Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports app & website, as well as via the above stream at 4.30pm.
EFL key dates 2025/26
League One and Two opening weekend: August 1-3
Championship opening weekend: August 8-10
Carabao Cup final: March 22, 2026
Vertu Trophy final: April 12
Final Championship, League One and League two games: May 2-3
Championship play-off final: May 23
League One play-off final: May 24
League Two play-off final: May 25