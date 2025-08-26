Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Everton in action with all second-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+

Every Carabao Cup tie is live on Sky Sports+ again in 2025/26

Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town, while Mansfield will be only the second competitive opponents to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Brentford beat Bournemouth, while Wolves beat West Ham as the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition entered the competition.

Leeds and Sunderland were both upset on penalties as they were knocked out of the competition by Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield respectively.

The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports, following Grimsby vs Man Utd.

Read on to see all of the live fixtures and how to watch...

Wednesday August 27

Everton vs Mansfield, kick-off 7.45pm

Fulham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm

Oxford vs Brighton, kick-off 7.45pm

Grimsby vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm

The pick of Tuesday night's action...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jorgen Strand Larsen scored two in two minutes to give Wolves the win in their Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea loanee Leo Castledine scores a wonderful volley for Huddersfield against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup second round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Carabao Cup second round tie between Preston and Wrexham.

I am a Sky subscriber... how do I follow my team?

Sky customers can watch their team and all the action on Sky Sports, Sky Sports+ and the Sky Sports app.

Sky Sports+ is completely free for all subscribers and can be found on channel 404 on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

I am NOT a Sky subscriber, how can I watch my team?

If you don't have Sky, you can get instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels with a NOW Sports Day or Flexible Month Membership.

This will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content.

How do I watch on the Sky Sports app?

Head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams.

New personalisation means users can access their favourite team's match even quicker by following their club and competition.

Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates

Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22

Round four: w/c 27 October 2025

Round five: w/c 15 December 2025

Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026

Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026

Final: Sunday, March 22 2026