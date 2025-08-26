Carabao Cup: Man Utd, Everton in action with all second-round matches available to watch live on Sky Sports+
Wednesday 27 August 2025 21:08, UK
Every Carabao Cup tie is live on Sky Sports+ again in 2025/26
Manchester United will face League Two side Grimsby Town, while Mansfield will be only the second competitive opponents to Everton's brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Brentford beat Bournemouth, while Wolves beat West Ham as the 11 Premier League clubs not participating in a European competition entered the competition.
Leeds and Sunderland were both upset on penalties as they were knocked out of the competition by Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield respectively.
The draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup will take place live on Sky Sports, following Grimsby vs Man Utd.
Wednesday August 27
- Everton vs Mansfield, kick-off 7.45pm
- Fulham vs Bristol City, kick-off 7.45pm
- Oxford vs Brighton, kick-off 7.45pm
- Grimsby vs Manchester United, kick-off 8pm
Carabao Cup 2025/26 round dates
Round three: w/c September 15 and w/c September 22
Round four: w/c 27 October 2025
Round five: w/c 15 December 2025
Semi-final first leg: w/c January 12 2026
Semi-final second leg: w/c February 2 2026
Final: Sunday, March 22 2026