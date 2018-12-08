Checkatrade Trophy: Sunderland to face Newcastle U21s in third round

Newcastle's U21s will face Sunderland in round three of the Checkatrade Trophy

Sunderland will face Newcastle's U21s at in the third round of the Checkatrade Trophy.

It will be a first meeting between the local rivals involving one of the clubs' senior teams since 2016, when both sides were in the Premier League.

Sunderland were relegated that season and then dropped down another division a year later, but have stabilised and are second in League One approaching the halfway point of the season.

Bryan Oviedo played in Sunderland's second-round victory over Notts County

Elsewhere in the northern half of the draw, Manchester City's U21s will face either Rochdale or Oldham, Accrington host Burnley and Port Vale are at home against Shrewsbury.

In the southern section, Chelsea's U21s host Peterborough, while League One leaders Portsmouth travel to Southend. Cheltenham will host either Oxford United or Tottenham's U21s and Northampton will play Bristol Rovers.

Newcastle's U21s will be looking to build on their second-round win over Macclesfield, which saw Sol Campbell lose his first game in charge of the League Two club on penalties.

The outstanding second-round ties will be played over the next two weeks, while the third-round fixtures will all be scheduled for the week commencing January 7.