Socceroos captain Mark Milligan announces international retirement

Mark Milligan is calling time on his international career

Australia captain Mark Milligan has announced his retirement from international soccer, the football federation (FFA) said on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who was named in the Socceroos' last four World Cup squads, made his debut against Liechtenstein in June 2006 and went on to make 80 appearances for his country.

Milligan, who has captained the Socceroos 19 times, made his final appearance for the national team in the their 5-0 World Cup 2022 qualifying win over Nepal in Canberra in October.

"It has been a privilege to be involved with the Socceroos over the last 14-odd years," Milligan said in a statement on the FFA website.

"To be able to represent my country over that time is above and beyond anything I could have dreamed of."

Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold said Milligan's national team record places him among the very best players to have worn the green and gold.

"I am so proud of Mark and the career that he has had," Arnold said.

"Mark's commitment and desire for Australian football is up there with the best and I feel privileged to have been involved with him at the start and end of his international career."

The midfielder played for a number of clubs in Australia before joining Hibernian in 2018 making 28 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.

He signed for Southend in July and has played 20 times for the League One club this season.