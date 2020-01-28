Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and Emile Heskey sign up for Australia wildfire charity match

Didier Drogba will take part in the charity match

Didier Drogba, Dwight Yorke and Emile Heskey are among the players who have agreed to take part in a charity match to support those affected by wildfires in Australia.

Former Chelsea striker Drogba is among a dozen internationals taking part in the #FootballForFires match at Sydney's ANZ Stadium on May 23.

Devastating fires have been burning since September and have killed more than 30 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes and led to the evacuation of thousands of people.

A huge occasion for a great cause!



Today we announced that some of the greatest international footballers of the past decade have agreed to play in a blockbuster bushfire relief match at Sydney’s @ANZStadium.#FootballForFires pic.twitter.com/a3ULaH0FAg — Football Federation Australia (@FFA) January 28, 2020

Other names announced for the game include World Cup winner David Trezeguet, ex-Manchester United midfielder Ji-Sung Park and former Sunderland and Leeds striker Michael Bridges.

Tore Andre Flo, Mark Bosnich, Dario Simic and Claudio Marchisio will also play, the Football Federation of Australia has confirmed.

Proceeds from the match will be spent improving football clubs and facilities in fire-affected areas across Australia.