How well do you know Brazil's Liverpool and Manchester City stars? Take our quiz

Roberto Firmino could feature for Brazil against Czech Republic

Manchester City and Liverpool's Brazilian stars are taking a break from the title race as they prepare for Tuesday's international friendly against Czech Republic, live on Sky Sports. But how much do you know about them?

Alisson, Ederson, Danilo, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino have been locking horns in the Premier League this season, but they will be pulling together for Brazil in Prague, with kick-off at 7.45pm on Sky Sports Premier League HD.

They will be eager to impress after Brazil were held to a surprise 1-1 draw with lowly Panama in a friendly in the Portuguese city of Porto on Saturday, but which player has the most caps? Who has scored more goals for the Selecao between Firmino and Jesus?

Test your knowledge with the 10-question quiz below and let us know your scores on Twitter @SkySportsPL!

Brazil squad to face Czech Republic in full

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

Full-backs: Fagner (Corinthians), Danilo (Man City), Alex Telles (FC Porto), Alex Sandro (Juventus).

Defenders: Eder Militao (Porto), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter), Thiago Silva (PSG).

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Felipe Anderson (West Ham), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Coutinho (Barcelona).

Forwards: Everton (Gremio) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), David Neres (Ajax)

