Antonin Panenka: Penalty pioneer in serious condition in hospital

Antonin Panenka is in intensive care at a hospital, his former club said on Wednesday.

The 71-year-old's famous chipped penalty in the shoot-out against Germany won the 1976 European Championship for Czechoslovakia.

The technique - now named after Panenka - sees the player gently chip the ball down the centre of the goal assuming the keeper will dive to the right or left.

Image: Derby's Wayne Rooney taking a panenka penalty against Fulham

"Antonin Panenka was taken to an intensive care unit today, in a serious condition. We will not comment more on his state. Tonda, let's go!" Bohemians 1905 said on Twitter.

The club later said that Panenka tested positive for coronavirus.

Many of the world's greatest players have attempted Panenkas in big matches. France's Zinedine Zidane gave France a 1-0 lead over Italy in the 2006 World Cup final with the shot while Andrea Pirlo netted one for Italy against England in Euro 2012.