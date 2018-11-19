Bernardo Silva to miss Portugal's game against Poland through injury

Silva helped Portugal finish top of their group ahead of Italy and Poland

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva will miss Portugal's final UEFA Nations League group match against Poland through injury.

The Portuguese Football Federation confirmed the 24-year-old had been ruled out of Tuesday's game in Guimaraes but did not elaborate on the injury.

Silva has made 17 appearances for City in all competitions this season, scoring five goals, but it is not clear whether he will be fit in time to feature in their next match against West Ham.

A statement read from the Portuguese Football Federation read: "Following medical and diagnostic tests performed by the FPF Health and Performance Unit, the player Bernardo Silva was considered unavailable for the meeting against Poland."

Portugal have already sealed qualification to the Nations League finals in June 2019, with an away win in Chorzow against Poland proving crucial.

Silva scored Portugal's decisive third goal in a 3-2 win on that occasion.