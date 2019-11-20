By Associated Press

UEFA investigates allegations of racial abuse in Romania

UEFA is investigating allegations one of Sweden's players was racially abused by Romania fans during their European Qualifier on Friday.

Sweden's 2-0 win in Bucharest was briefly stopped and a warning broadcast to fans after Alexander Isak complained to match referee Daniele Orsato.

UEFA says it opened a disciplinary investigation, and also charged Romania's soccer federation for separate incidents of an alleged "illicit banner" and "illicit chants."

Romania faces more severe UEFA action because it was already under one-year's probation for previous incidents of offensive fan behaviour.

Only accompanied children were allowed to attend Romania's home qualifier against Norway last month.

The next UEFA punishment could affect Romania's next game in the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

Scotland are among the teams Romania could face when the draw is made on Friday.

The National Stadium in Bucharest is due to host four Euro 2020 games in June.